Aaron Ramsdale refused to play for Sheffield United when Arsenal came calling... now he's being binned by the Gunners

Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal looks on from the substitute bench during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Sevilla FC at Emirates Stadium on November 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsdale’s father has criticised Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for not telling his son why he has been dropped in favour of David Raya.

Ramsdale, who admitted he refused to play for Sheffield United when Arsenal were interested in signing him, started in the Gunners' first four Premier League games, but has been relegated to the bench following Raya’s arrival on loan from Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ramsdale’s father, Nick, told The Highbury Corner podcast that his son had “lost his smile” and was finding it difficult after not being given an explanation by Arteta.

Nick Ramsdale said: “Aaron’s lost that smile to when he was holding on to that ball at this moment in time and it is difficult.

“It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying ‘you need to keep smiling’.”

He added: “It’s possibly the way it’s been done. Not knowing the reason why, and this is me because we don’t know why. Again, Aaron is working as hard as he can. He’s trying to do his best for the squad. He’s upbeat and he’ll do everything for Arsenal to try and win the league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsdale signed a new long-term deal with the Gunners in May, but has played second fiddle since Raya arrived in August on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move.

Nick Ramsdale added: “Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off. Aaron’s got to live with that and he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody.”

Following his move to Arsenal from United, Ramsdale revealed that he told the club he wouldn't play a Championship game against West Brom amid Mikel Arteta's attempts to take the England keeper to the Emirates.

He told fellow stopper Ben Foster's podcast: “I basically went: ‘I won’t play against West Brom, do what you want.’ I didn’t train for the first two days of the week and the manager was like: ‘He’ll be alright, he’ll play.’