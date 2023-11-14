Dad of ex-Sheffield United man who refused to play for Blades hits out over treatment at Arsenal
Aaron Ramsdale refused to play for Sheffield United when Arsenal came calling... now he's being binned by the Gunners
Aaron Ramsdale’s father has criticised Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta for not telling his son why he has been dropped in favour of David Raya.
Ramsdale, who admitted he refused to play for Sheffield United when Arsenal were interested in signing him, started in the Gunners' first four Premier League games, but has been relegated to the bench following Raya’s arrival on loan from Brentford.
Ramsdale’s father, Nick, told The Highbury Corner podcast that his son had “lost his smile” and was finding it difficult after not being given an explanation by Arteta.
Nick Ramsdale said: “Aaron’s lost that smile to when he was holding on to that ball at this moment in time and it is difficult.
“It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying ‘you need to keep smiling’.”
He added: “It’s possibly the way it’s been done. Not knowing the reason why, and this is me because we don’t know why. Again, Aaron is working as hard as he can. He’s trying to do his best for the squad. He’s upbeat and he’ll do everything for Arsenal to try and win the league.”
Ramsdale signed a new long-term deal with the Gunners in May, but has played second fiddle since Raya arrived in August on a season-long loan with a view to a permanent move.
Nick Ramsdale added: “Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off. Aaron’s got to live with that and he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody.”
Following his move to Arsenal from United, Ramsdale revealed that he told the club he wouldn't play a Championship game against West Brom amid Mikel Arteta's attempts to take the England keeper to the Emirates.
He told fellow stopper Ben Foster's podcast: “I basically went: ‘I won’t play against West Brom, do what you want.’ I didn’t train for the first two days of the week and the manager was like: ‘He’ll be alright, he’ll play.’
“Tuesday came and I was like: ‘No, I’m not playing.’ I wasn’t in the squad and then 10 minutes before kick off I was on my way down [to Arsenal].”