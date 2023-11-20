Since progressing from academy lead to first team manager at Sheffield United, Paul Heckingbottom’s commitment to developing young players has been well documented.

Oliver Arblaster of Port Vale in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Port Vale and Northampton Town at Vale Park on September 16, 2023 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

With so many arrivals and departures at Bramall Lane this season, many Blades fans may have struggled to keep up. Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of all the players that left Bramall Lane on loan this summer, hoping to develop their skills and become the next star to break through with The Blades.

Oliver Arblaster

Despite a handful of first team appearances last season, new signings and promotion to the Premier League means that competition in midfield is high at United.

Ollie Arblaster joined League One side Port Vale on loan at the start of the season, where his impact has been clear. Picking up the club’s ‘Player of the Month’ award for August, scoring his first professional goal, and featuring in 16 of their 17 competitive fixtures, Arblaster has certainly impressed Vale manager Andy Crosby. Speaking after Vale’s EFL Cup win over Crewe, Crosby told the media “Ollie got a grip of the game and the whole game was dictated by Ollie then.”

Harrison Neal

Harrison Neal was a prominent figure for the Blades in pre-season, emerging as the latest in a series of promising talents at the club. Since joining former Rotherham United manager Steve Evans at Stevenage, Neal has found minutes hard to come by. Speaking to ‘The Comet’ Evans revealed “He’s been one of our best in training but our midfield players have been good in the main, so it’s made it more difficult for him”

To increase the number of minutes coming Neal’s way, Evans has suggested he may need to take alternative measures “I had a look at him at centre-half in a game recently at the training ground and he did very well” “He’ll be a player for sure”

Louie Marsh

A deadline day deal saw young striker Marsh make the move to United’s South Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers. Fortune hasn’t favoured Marsh, as after just seven appearances he suffered a serious arm injury resulting in a stretcher removing him from the pitch and then a stay in the hospital. The future success of this loan remains to be seen.

Harry Boyes

Joining Wycombe on loan this season, Boyes has built on his successful spell at Lincoln City last term. He has impressed in his 16 appearances so far for The Chairboys, showing his abilities at both ends of the pitch in his favoured wing-back role.

Miguel Freckleton

Chesterfield’s position at the top of the National League is testament to the abilities of Freckleton, who United have previously described as a “commanding” centre-half. He has made a total of nine appearances for The Spireites so far this term, enough to stake a claim in their success.

Dylan Wharton

Goalkeeper Dylan Wharton is gaining valuable experience further down the pyramid at Gainsborough Trinity, he has gained valuable minutes despite obtaining an injury early in the season.

Frankie Maguire

Another player plying his trade outside the football league this season, Maguire has six appearances for National League North side Chester.

Finley Potter

A centre-half with England U18s experience, Potter has returned to Barnet for a second time following a loan spell there at the back end of last season. 12 National League appearances will help him on his way to future success with United.

Connor Barratt