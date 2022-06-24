The Northern Ireland international spent last season on loan with Millwall in the Championship and impressed in the second tier, cementing his place on United’s radar as Paul Heckingbottom looks to reprofile his squad.

Ballard looks like making the move for a reasonable-looking fee of £2m, with Arsenal likely to insist on a variety of sell-on and first-refusal clauses on any deal which takes him away from the Emirates Stadium.

Burnley have also reportedly had an offer accepted for MK Dons’ forward Scott Twine, another Blades target this summer. The forward shone last season as MK reached the play-offs, but United were always up against it in their pursuit after a price tag of around £4m was slapped on Twine’s head.

If and when the deal is confirmed, Ballard will become Vincent Kompany’s first signing as Burnley boss – and Twine could soon follow him through the door, as the Clarets look to make an instant return to the Premier League following their relegation last term.

Although United have a seven-figure in for a permanent signing, boss Paul Heckingbottom has already acknowledged that his transfer business this summer will comprise mostly free transfers and loan signings.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United and Daniel Ballard of Millwall battle for the ball: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage