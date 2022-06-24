Another name off Sheffield United's transfer wishlist with Championship rivals set to pay seven-figure sum for Blades target

Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard, a player of interest to Sheffield United this summer, is nearing a switch to their Championship promotion rivals Burnley.

By Danny Hall
Friday, 24th June 2022, 1:26 pm
Updated Friday, 24th June 2022, 1:26 pm

The Northern Ireland international spent last season on loan with Millwall in the Championship and impressed in the second tier, cementing his place on United’s radar as Paul Heckingbottom looks to reprofile his squad.

Ballard looks like making the move for a reasonable-looking fee of £2m, with Arsenal likely to insist on a variety of sell-on and first-refusal clauses on any deal which takes him away from the Emirates Stadium.

Burnley have also reportedly had an offer accepted for MK Dons’ forward Scott Twine, another Blades target this summer. The forward shone last season as MK reached the play-offs, but United were always up against it in their pursuit after a price tag of around £4m was slapped on Twine’s head.

If and when the deal is confirmed, Ballard will become Vincent Kompany’s first signing as Burnley boss – and Twine could soon follow him through the door, as the Clarets look to make an instant return to the Premier League following their relegation last term.

Where United finish in predicted 22/23 table, compared to Championship rivals

Although United have a seven-figure in for a permanent signing, boss Paul Heckingbottom has already acknowledged that his transfer business this summer will comprise mostly free transfers and loan signings.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United and Daniel Ballard of Millwall battle for the ball: Isaac Parkin / Sportimage

The Blades are yet to make their first breakthrough of the summer in the transfer market, with the manager admitting that, in an ideal world, he would have the bulk of his 2022/23 squad in place before they jet off to Portugal for a warm-weather training camp next month.

