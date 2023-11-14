Another huge following set for one of Sheffield United's biggest matches of the season
Sheffield United have two huge matches coming up when they return following the international break
Sheffield United fans have been out in force all over the country - mostly in the south - so far this season and they have sold out another away allocation for what could be one of the most pivotal matches of their season.
With the Blades having crawled off the bottom of the Premier League table on Sunday thanks to a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Brighton, the mood over Bramall Lane is brightening with that result coming off the back of a home win over Wolves the week before.
United are back at the Lane on their return following the international break, with a huge clash against Bournemouth coming up, pitting second-bottom against fourth-bottom. United are four points off the Cherries heading into that crucial match.
After that it's a trip to another relegation-threatened side. Burnley boss Vincent Kompany doesn't seem to be under the same level of scrutiny as Paul Heckingbottom has faced in a season of struggles at the bottom, but the Clarets are currently propping up the rest, despite spending a lot more than the Blades did in the summer.
At that showdown at Turf Moor, United will once again be roared on by a capacity away crowd, with the club confirming that their allocation of 2,283 selling out.
As usual, United have held back some tickets, which will go into a ballot for those supporters who don't have the usual required loyalty points.