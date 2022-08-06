Sheffield United 2 Millwall 0: Reaction from Bramall Lane as Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye secure win

The Blades bounced back from Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Watford with a positive result against the Lions, who have emerged as something of a bogey team for United in recent seasons.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor
Blades v Millwall LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:42
Scores on the doors as Blades get off the mark
Who was your Star man this afternoon?
FULL TIME
and the Blades are off the mark for the season with a 2-0 victory over Millwall at the Lane - it could have been more and it could have been more comfortable at times as Millwall threw bodies forward but it’s three points for the Blades. Stay tuned for more reaction, player ratings and much more!
Some handbags
between RND and McNamara off the ball - did the ref see what happened I wonder? Both men see yellow anyway
FIVE minutes
added on at the end of this one
Afobe on the volley
but it’s wide, Clark headed away a cross but only as far as Afobe who shoots on the volley but can’t get it on target from the edge of the box
Osborn heads just wide
after getting to Sharp’s cross ahead of teammate RND, he jumps highest but can’t get his header on target
Jebbison has a go
after Anel won back the ball and he drove towards goal, he elects to go himself and drags his shot wide
Anel does brilliantly
to get across and block Bennett’s shot as he looked to race away and score, but the big defender stuck out a leg and blocked it behind
Blades subs
see Sharp and Jebbison come on, Ndiaye and Brewster making way
Ndiaye goes down
for some treatment, he’s having a stretch possibly for cramp in his hamstring but that’s understandably a concern ... but he’s OK to continue for now