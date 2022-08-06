Sheffield United 2 Millwall 0: Reaction from Bramall Lane as Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye secure win

Sheffield United returned to Bramall Lane for the first time this season this afternoon when they beat Millwall.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 5:15 pm

The Blades bounced back from Monday’s 1-0 defeat at Watford with a positive result against the Lions, who have emerged as something of a bogey team for United in recent seasons.

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United celebrates after scoring their team's first goal against Millwall (Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Blades v Millwall LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:42

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 17:42

Scores on the doors as Blades get off the mark

Who was your Star man this afternoon?

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:57

FULL TIME

and the Blades are off the mark for the season with a 2-0 victory over Millwall at the Lane - it could have been more and it could have been more comfortable at times as Millwall threw bodies forward but it’s three points for the Blades. Stay tuned for more reaction, player ratings and much more!

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:51

Some handbags

between RND and McNamara off the ball - did the ref see what happened I wonder? Both men see yellow anyway

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:50

FIVE minutes

added on at the end of this one

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:46

Afobe on the volley

but it’s wide, Clark headed away a cross but only as far as Afobe who shoots on the volley but can’t get it on target from the edge of the box

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:43

Osborn heads just wide

after getting to Sharp’s cross ahead of teammate RND, he jumps highest but can’t get his header on target

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:39

Jebbison has a go

after Anel won back the ball and he drove towards goal, he elects to go himself and drags his shot wide

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:30

Anel does brilliantly

to get across and block Bennett’s shot as he looked to race away and score, but the big defender stuck out a leg and blocked it behind

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:27

Blades subs

see Sharp and Jebbison come on, Ndiaye and Brewster making way

Saturday, 06 August, 2022, 16:25

Ndiaye goes down

for some treatment, he’s having a stretch possibly for cramp in his hamstring but that’s understandably a concern ... but he’s OK to continue for now

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Bramall LaneSander BergeChris HoltWatford