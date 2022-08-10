Anel Ahmedhodzic and his extraordinary Sheffield United debut - Alan Biggs' column

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But then it was an extraordinary debut. This was Anel Ahmedhodzic who, after feeding Daniel Jebbison and going into space on the overlap, was clearly angry with the young striker’s futile choice of going it alone.

Not sure I liked it entirely - Jebbison only hits 19 this week, even if he can take it, and he had the courage to pursue an opening for a shot - but then Ahmedhodzic himself is a mere 23.

And this moment demonstrated so much about him; his determination, commitment and sheer self-assurance.

It wasn’t the only one either; not the only time he was confident enough to take issue with colleagues.

The guy simply bestrode the stage in a nerveless introduction to a near-28,000 audience as United comfortably beat Millwall 2-0 for the season’s first points.

But, as Paul Heckingbottom pointed out to me afterwards, we shouldn’t have been too surprised.

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United acknowledges the crowd during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.(Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

“I’m not making a lot of fuss about it … he’s played a lot of games and in the Champions League (with Malmo FF) and his country (Bosnia and Herzegovina),” said the Blades boss.

Although he added: “It’s still a big thing at a club like this with a full house.”

Great credit goes here to United’s entire management and recruitment team, including Paul Mitchell, for identifying and hunting down the absolute ideal player for this team’s set up.

Indeed, the sort of player who helps restore that unique dynamic of the overlapping centre back. I suggested three weeks ago that Ahmedhodzic might answer that need and there’s now no question on that score.

The only pity is that he prefers to be right-sided, like the returning Chris Basham, although it is intriguing that the big Bosnian can also operate on the left where, in fairness, Ciaran Clark has settled impressively.

Heckingbottom gives importance to restoring this Blades speciality without entirely relying on it.

“It gets easier to deal with and for the opposition to set up, so we can’t be one-dimensional,” he said.