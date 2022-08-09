“I used to hate losing the toss, never mind the game,” Stuart McCall, United’s assistant manager, said.

“At anything you do, you want to be a winner. And that'll be no different on Thursday night, because it's a cup game or whatever. We're going there to win and the lads on the park will have no doubts what we're there for. We want to win the game and progress.”

Although the wholesale changes that many fans expected, considering United’s condensed fixture schedule, may not play out, Paul Heckingbottom will still take the opportunity to blood some of the young stars that have not yet had an opening in the two games played so far.

James McAtee and Reda Khadra are amongst them, while Max Lowe – who was restricted to a cameo appearance on the opening day against Watford – may also feature.

“There'll be lads who are desperate to get up and running and be involved,” McCall added.

James McAtee is expected to make his Sheffield United debut against West Brom on Thursday: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“The standard on Saturday was much improved from Watford and we're looking strong with two players for every position in nearly every position.

“It's just about pushing each other on, being the best you can be. And when you get the opportunity, go and take it.”