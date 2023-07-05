Rather than wait for talks between Sheffield United’s hierarchy and those parties interested in purchasing Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s shareholding to produce a takeover, manager Paul Heckingbottom has resolved to work within his existing transfer budget ahead of the new Premier League season.

After The Star revealed United have been approached by three consortiums keen to explore the idea of a buy-out, hopes were raised that the sum of money made available for Heckingbottom in the transfer market might increase before the window closes in September.

But with United set to return to competitive action in less than six weeks’ time - and sources with knowledge of the discussions suggesting that no one around the negotiating table has yet been granted preferred bidder status - Heckingbottom is now fully committed to the plan he devised after learning that £20m would be placed at his disposal for squad strengthening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the decision will bring extra clarity and focus to United’s attempt to bolster the options at his disposal, it could see the names of some potential targets erased from his wanted list. Alternatively, Heckingbottom could pursue loan deals for those now likely to be otherwise beyond his financial reach. For example, if Manchester City refuse to allow sanction James McAtee’s departure on a temporary basis, United might be minded to try and broker another temporary arrangement with his team mate Tommy Doyle, who also helped them win promotion from the Championship last season.

A number of lines of enquiry are also being pursued overseas, including Brondby midfielder Anis Ben Slimane and Hacken forward Benie Traore.

Paul Heckingbottom with Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud: Simon Bellis / Sportimage