Paul Heckingbottom saw plenty of encouraging signs for Sheffield United to build on this season despite their winless start to the season continuing against Manchester United at Bramall Lane tonight. In much more of a Blades-like performance, Heckingbottom’s side looked good value for a point before Diego Dalot’s stunning winner earned all three points for the visitors.

United had earlier dragged themselves back on level terms through Oli McBurnie’s penalty, after Scott McTominay put the Red Devils ahead against the run of play, and rode their luck at times amid more injury woe with Anel Ahmedhodzic ruled out before the game and McBurnie limping off with a groin issue early in the second half.

Ahmedhodzic’s absence, with Chris Basham and John Egan already sidelined, forced United to change shape to a back four and Heckingbottom said: “We’ll always prepare properly and make sure we’re in a position where everyone’s really clear on what their roles are and how to best approach the game. But I thought we looked more of a threat tonight.

“We were considering changing shape anyway to get certain personnel in slightly different positions on the pitch, which we felt would help us out. We’ve had a formation change forced on us because we’ve only got four fit senior defenders but there were lots of things that really pleased me that we have to build on.

“Today we had more of an all-round threat. It didn’t just look like us holding on for a point - yes, I get United had more pressure in terms of possession but the best chances apart from us giving the ball were from 25 yards and lo and behold it’s one of those that goes in. But at the other end we had moments. We’ve been in so many good positions in the first eight games and not got an attempt from it.