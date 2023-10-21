Man U boss Erik ten Hag hails Harry Maguire and offers Sheffield United ‘energy’ verdict after victory
Former Blade impressed on return to boyhood club
Erik ten Hag singled out Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for praise after he was named man of the match on his return to Sheffield United tonight. The defender, now 31, came through the ranks at Bramall Lane and was given a warm reception from home supporters, both before and after the game.
It was a happy homecoming for Maguire in the end, as goals from Scott McTominay and Diego Dalot - either side of Oli McBurnie’s penalty equaliser - helped ten Hag’s side register back-to-back wins in the Premier League. “I think it was deserved and he played a very good game,” ten Hag said of Maguire. “He showed personality and he played very good football - read the game very well. I am happy with this performance from him.
“We are happy with the win. Find a way to win, that was the approach. The first half was not the best game from our side and after we go 1-0 up, too quickly we concede a goal. I think in the second half we controlled the game and made a great winner. Sheffield, their approach in the game ... they had a lot of energy, they played a little bit of a different system to what we expected and we have to adjust quicker, read that and take quicker control of the game and have better organisation.”
Defeat saw the Blades’ winless start to the season continue, but there is renewed optimism around Bramall Lane after a spirited display against ten Hag’s superstars. “It’s important and you have to fight in the Premier League for every point,” the Red Devils boss added. “You have to play your best in every game because you have to deserve it.
“We have to go from game to game, but back-to-back wins, we are not there yet. You have to fight for it every game and there is not an easy game. We have to play our best football every time so that demands the high standards. You have to deliver it every day and in every game.”