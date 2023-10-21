The Blades went toe-to-toe with their illustrious namesakes and for spells were the better side, before Scott McTominay put the visitors ahead against the run of play. Oli McBurnie then equalised from the spot, after McTominay handled, before a screamer from defender Diego Dalot sealed all threee points for Erik ten Hag’s side.
Here’s how we rated United’s players on an evening of frustration and optimism ...
1. Wes Foderingham 6
Was a spectator for much of the first half, had little chance with Manchester’s goal and then excelled himself to keep it level going into the break, with a remarkable save from close range to deny big-money striker Rasmus Hojlund. A breakdown in communication with Trusty almost cost United, Foderingham passing one way and Trusty going the other, but as Bramall Lane held its breath Foderingham redeemed himself by saving Hojlund’s shot. Had no chance with Man U’s winner
2. Jayden Bogle 6
Like Thomas on the other flank, he still looked to get forward when he could despite the change of shape and had mixed fortunes when doing so. Defensively he had a tough assignment against Rashford, who had some joy at one stage and on another day could have had a goal and a couple of assists
3. Auston Trusty 7
Given the nod in a two-man central defence alongside Jack Robinson with Anel Ahmedhodzic becoming the latest victim of United’s remarkable injury curse, Trusty could have done without picking up an unneccessary booking in the first half for delaying Rashford’s throw-in but otherwise barely put a foot wrong before the break. Was under the pump a little more in the second as Man U threw bodies forward but another composed display - including a superb late challenge to prevent the visitors from extending their lead
4. Jack Robinson 7
Sent Bramall Lane into a roar only rivalled by their equalising goal with a typical Robinson challenge on McTominay in the first half - the type of situation he has probably been dreaming about since the summer, having seemed to reign himself in a little with the challenges. But his game was more than just about smashing people, often showing good defensive instincts to get across his man and nick the ball away