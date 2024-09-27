Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Biggs on Sheffield United and the youth who will need a little more help as the season goes on

It’s the classic double-edged sword which, pardon the pun, goes to the very heart of the Blades’ ambitions this season. Sheffield United is a club offering a genuine pathway to the first team for young players, backed by an academy that keeps delivering. It is something to be proud of.

On the flip side, it is a necessity right now that those players keep coming through and taking their chance. Which is not entirely ideal for a promotion-aiming outfit with, on one hand, a powerful team but, on the other, an understocked squad.

Without that flow through from the academy United would be on slightly shaky ground despite their great start. The crucial difference is being made up by new names on the senior scene and you only have to look at last Saturday to see it in action.

In the team for his first league start, 20-year-old Sydie Peck, covering for injured starlet Oliver Arblaster, also 20. On the bench, Louie Marsh (20), Femi Seriki (21) and Andre Brooks, another 21-year-old but relatively tried and tested. Others, including Ryan One and Owen Hampson, are pushing from the fringe.

It’s really healthy in one sense and, again, huge credit to the youth coaches and the lads themselves to see such numbers coming through. But here’s a comparison with table topping rivals West Brom, who I happened to see on a work assignment last weekend. The Baggies’ bench had only one real rookie, an inexperienced sub goalkeeper; all the rest were tried and tested.

This points to the importance of United not relying on kids to fill the gaps through an entire season, not least in that inconsistency is an accepted part of the deal for young players. Overall, manager Chris Wilder and his squad have brilliantly marshalled their resources to be fourth in the table (third without the two point deduction) after an unbeaten six-match opening.

There is strong evidence to believe that a promotion bid is for real and the youngsters coming to the party is great. But I think everyone in the club, particularly in the boardroom, should be aware of what is required in January to see it through. Basically, the recruitment of two or three ready-made additions and, fingers crossed, no key departures.

The responsibility for keeping this going certainly does not rest entirely with Wilder and his current squad.