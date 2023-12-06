Chris Wilder couldn't enjoy a fairytale homecoming to Sheffield United as his side lost 2-0 at home to Liverpool tonight, but there was plenty of optimism for the future in their display. Goals from Virgil Van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai, with United looking for a foul on both occasions, sealed victory for the Reds.
But the Blades had their chances to go ahead much earlier, with James McAtee and Cameron Archer denied, with a committed display suggesting that they are not dead and buried just yet in the battle for survival ahead of this weekend's home clash with Brentford. Here's how our man rated the Blades' players against the Reds...
1. Wes Foderingham 8
Was untroubled until around midway through the first half and before that his only danger was from his own man, colliding with Ahmedhodzic as he collected a routine ball and the defender slipped and fell into him. Had no chance with Liverpool's opener, the effort so sweetly struck by Van Dijk, and made a superb reaction save in the second half to push over Salah's sweetly-struck shot. Did well later on to deny Nunez when clean through
2. Jayden Bogle 7
Back in the side with Baldock injured and was defensively very good in the first half especially, giving Diaz very little joy down the Liverpool left. Playing in a four took a little of his offensive freedom away but he joined in attacks when he could
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6.5
Captain for the evening, the Bosnian went down and stayed down after Van Dijk's opener for Liverpool, with replays showing he had fallen over the Dutchman's leg as the corner came in - although VAR deemed there to be no foul and the goal stood. Could United have made more of a song and dance of the infringement to try and buy a decision? You can bet your life half the Liverpool team would have been surrounding ref Hooper if it happened at the other end
4. Jack Robinson 7
Up against his boyhood club and on the left of a back two rather than the usual three, Robinson was defensively sound and one typically whole-hearted challenge towards the end of the first half drew a big roar from an appreciative Kop