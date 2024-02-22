Only one way forward as reality dawns on Sheffield United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There was a stoic realisation around a packed Bramall Lane last Sunday afternoon as a penny painfully dropped. This time a Bramall Lane still well populated coming to the end of Sheffield United’s latest home mauling. Unlike a fortnight earlier when many thousands of fans deserted their team in disgust to leave the stadium a good part empty.

The realisation is this: When you’re not good enough you’re not good enough. It’s not lack of heart or desire or effort. Not lack of guts or guile. Or tactical naivety. And not bad luck either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United are heading back down to the Championship because, as a club, they did not give themselves a chance of staying in the Premier League. So it’s pointless taking out frustration for that on manager, coaches and players who are trying their best.

It says it all that two of United’s best managers of modern times, Paul Heckingbottom and Chris Wilder, have both “failed” to turn the tide.

I believe there is widespread acceptance of that. Certainly, there was an entirely different backdrop to the 5-0 hammering by Brighton than had been the case when Aston Villa cruised to the same victory margin two weeks previously. Not that there is any such acceptance or consolation among those at the centre of it all.

For professional pride, they have to believe they can do better. I mean, 65 goals conceded across this wretched league season with the not improbable scenario of that topping 100 come the merciful end of it. And 15 goals shipped in the last three at home, including the Cup crash to Brighton. Pick any crumbs of comfort out of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can’t even reach for the excuse that last Sunday could have been much closer but for the early sending-off of Mason Holgate that destroyed a revised game plan. It was Holgate’s irresponsibility with his dangerous challenge that plunged United towards certain defeat and therefore a lack of judgment representing the entire team. A team that has completely lost its way. Because quite simply it does not have enough players of elite standard or enough parts familiar with each other.

Which in turn is no fault of the individuals themselves. It is just the reality. But it has led to the loss of collective resilience that has traditionally characterised the Blades as a side punching above its weight.

So there is only one way forward from here. As pinpointed in this column last week, a major rebuild is required in the summer and I’m sure that is manager Wilder’s firm intention (kicked on with a long-term deal for promising youngster Oli Arblaster).

I’m also convinced he will be backed in that resolve by the hierarchy, within its financial capabilities. Anything further, as also outlined here recently, would necessitate major change at the top, which seems unlikely. And it is not as simple as looking at the squad as it is now and thinking that, for all its inadequacy in the top flight, it should be good enough to climb back out of the Championship. I don’t think Wilder sees it that way. There will be players out and players in, a good number of both, in his desire to create both a new team and a new spirit matching the old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad