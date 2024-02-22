Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche has claimed it is important "for the greater good of football" that Everton soon discover the outcome of their appeal against the points penalty that initially gave Sheffield United some hope of overhauling the Toffees and remaining in the Premier League. The Merseyside outfit were docked 10 points earlier in the season for breaches of financial rules.

Although Dyche's man initially rallied, winning three games in a week to almost wipe out the penalty, they remain in relegation trouble and go into the weekend's game fourth bottom of the Premier League table and seven points above the rock-bottom Blades. Everton have appealed against the sanction and hope to get it reduced but have received no decision, amidst the backdrop of their ongoing takeover by 777 Partners - who were previously linked with buying the Blades.

"We haven't got a clue, or I certainly don't at the moment," Dyche said. "The guidelines that we suggest are around the end of the month so we will have to wait and see. I don't know any more on that, I have had one brief meeting, it's certainly not in my hands. It's in the power of the hands that be. It's an ongoing process as far as I know.

I don’t know all the legalities of appeals but I think it [a quick decision] is in everyone’s interest … firstly our own of course, but I think the greater good of football. I think they’re all scratching their head on the first one, all sort of saying: ‘When is it going to come to a close?’

"During that period you still look at the league table that they adjusted immediately and took 10 points away but we don’t know if that 10 points is fact still. So it woud be helpful if it was sooner rather than later but as I said I don’t know how the legal process and timescales works. So we’ll just have to wait and see."

Asked if the ongoing uncertainty was having an effect on the players, Dyche admitted: "I don’t think so, I think the players have been working very hard and diligently. I’m very pleased with what they’re doing. I don’t think it is in a literal way of everyday business but I’m sure at the back of their minds, they’re still wondering. 'Come on then, when are you going to tell us where we’re at and give us more of a factual view of it?'

"But as I said originally we were of the same mindset, it is where it is and that’s it. We look at where it is now and see what comes. And unfortunately that process is taking some time."