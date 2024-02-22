Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United hope to have right-back George Baldock back from injury next month, giving boss Chris Wilder another of the selection headaches he has been crying out for since he returned to Bramall Lane. The Greek international defender has not played since December 30's defeat to Manchester City after being kept out by a muscle issue.

In his absence Jayden Bogle has made the spot his own but struggled against the lively Kaoru Mitoma in United's 5-0 defeat to Brighton at Bramall Lane. Wilder, who made the call to keep Wes Foderingham in goal for that game despite Ivo Grbic's return to availability, has stated his desire for more "tough decisions" in other areas of the pitch and Baldock's imminent return to fitness will certainly provide one of those on the right of United's defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere Daniel Jebbison is also nearing fitness, amid increasing confidence from Wilder that he will sign a new contract ahead of his current deal expiring in the summer, which would increase the manager's options up front, especially when Oli McBurnie and Ben Brereton Diaz are in a position to start games after their recent calf and hamstring issues.

"George is back on the grass," Wilder revealed before the weekend defeat to Brighton, "so we're hoping within the next week or so that he is involved with the first team. I think Dan's a week or two after that. So they're not a million miles away."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United have already lost Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies for the rest of the season, with ankle and hamstring issues respectively, while Wilder remains hopeful that skipper John Egan could return for the final few games of the campaign if he continues his current progress with his serious Achilles injury.