Concentrating on what Sheffield United have got rather than what they haven't

Alan Biggs on Sheffield United’s present strengths before they even get to the end of the transfer window

For very understandable reasons, the emphasis going into this season has been on what Sheffield United haven’t got. Settled ownership and enough players being top of that list. And I’m not about to retract my uncertainty about what the season holds or the need for direction from the top. But when you look at what the Blades HAVE got, there’s a lot to build on.

Starting with the stadium, the support and the players they do have. There’s a nucleus you’d barely swap for anyone else, even if I’m not deviating from my belief that promotion would be some achievement given so much shifting sand. So if the club can fill in the large gaps around these quality players, this can yet be a major turnaround time given patience and understanding of what’s involved.

Excluding those coming through from the academy, you can count out more than a dozen you should be able to hang your hat on this season. Most excitingly, the midfield triumvirate of Gus Hamer, Oliver Arblaster and Andre Brooks, with Callum O’Hare’s creativity now added to their ranks. For potential, this department of the side stands out way above others. Three richly talented young players who made their mark in the Premier League last season, plus a top performer in the Championship. Will there be a successful team structure around them? Well, this is where the focus has to be. But you can find players who ought to be more than up to the task, including two linked with moves away from Bramall Lane in Anel Ahmedhodzic and Vini Souza. They should swallow this level whole, as, of course, Ahmedhodzic has done before.

Certainly no doubts whatsoever over the rock-like Jack Robinson or Harrison Burrows, the bright young left back captured from Peterborough. Harry Souttar, you can hang your hat on him as well in a season-long loan from Leicester. Other signings look useful too - Jamie Shackleton, Sean McCallum and Tyrese Campbell.

Best of all, Kieffer Moore is a more than adequate replacement for the departed Oli McBurnie who, the grapevine suggests, only left after failing to gain assurances that the projected takeover would actually happen. Moore is the only experienced, or older, player on the recruitment which shows an average age of around 24. Again, that’s healthy, signalling a strategic switch from an ageing squad to a more athletic one. Also, when you are predominantly in the free agent and loan market, you can assume these are players with points to prove.

So United are not lacking a fair smattering of quality, even if depth remains a major concern. Plus the lateness of getting a new squad together, which manager Chris Wilder’s experience and expertise may yet counter.

Overall, Wilder and, before him, Paul Heckingbottom, have provided considerably more steerage than they’ve been given. Hopefully that trend will continue because it is the here and now that counts.