Sheffield United enjoyed a much-needed return to winning ways on Friday as they beat relegation strugglers Cardiff City 2-0. A tense mood inside Bramall Lane was lifted in line with Gus Hamer’s 33rd-minute opener and Ben Brereton Diaz settled things shortly before full-time, with three points allowing the Blades to keep pace with Leeds United and Burnley.

The fact United go to Burnley on Monday is what provides some hope in South Yorkshire the Clarets can be caught, while both might hope Stoke City can do them a favour earlier in the day at Leeds. The worst case scenario for Chris Wilder’s side is the play-offs and while past efforts have proven heart-breaking, they would go into that as the best of any foursome.