After taking Sheffield United up, Paul Heckingbottom admits he thought they'd blown their best promotion chance

As the sound of popping champagne corks began to reverberate around Bramall Lane following Sheffield United’s promotion from the Championship, Paul Heckingbottom remembered a conversation he held nearly a year-and-a-half ago soon after being appointed as the club’s latest manager.

It took place in a small room at the Randox Health Academy, where the team he had just inherited was preparing for a match against Bristol City. And with his assistants Stuart McCall and Jack Lester also present as the trio surveyed the landscape in front of them, it helped lay the foundations for what would only 15 months later would become the mother of all celebrations following this very special squad’s victory over West Bromwich Albion.

“I was sitting down with Jack and Macca and we were looking at what was ahead of us,” Heckingbottom told The Star, providing an insight into their mindset as they sifted through staff rosters, fixture schedules and, most pertinently given the challenges they have been forced to confront since, a series of financial projections provided by the board of directors. “All of the narrative at that time was about sustainability and having to look long term. I remember thinking back then ‘This is our best chance of going up. This is when we’ve really got to get out of this league.’ Of course that wasn’t to be the case but we’ve gone again and the lads, including everyone who helps them, have made sure we've got there now.”

Last season was to end in bitter disappointment for United, despite finishing fifth in the table following an impressive sequence of results. Narrowly beaten by Nottingham Forest in play-off semi-finals, after languishing in the lower reaches of the division when he first arrived, Heckingbottom and his staff have since guided United to 26 victories in their last 43 outings. Coupled with seven draws, that run has left them second in the table and boasting an unassailable lead over third placed Luton Town with three matches remaining on their calendar.

“I remember Billy (Sharp) speaking to the lads before we faced Fulham (last season) about what a promotion would mean,” Heckingbottom said. “I reminded them of that speech recently, how we’d come so close. But it’s helped us, especially in sticky moments.”

The soundtrack to United’s season has been a bitter-sweet symphony. Rivals have commended them on their enterprising nature and admired the talent at Heckingbottom’s disposal. But sometimes the praise has been framed in pretty spiky terms, referencing the fact that few other sides can call upon upon the services of players who cost £20m or more to sign while another big-money acquisition, the injured Rhian Brewster, watched Sander Berge and Oli McBurnie in action from the stands.

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League: Darren Staples / Sportimage

It is a commentary which understandably irritates Heckingbottom given that it overlooks a crucial point. Yes, Berge and McBurnie cost a significant amount of money. But that money was generated through achievement and hard work, not handed over by a minted benefactor, with his predecessor Chris Wilder leading United to a ninth placed top-flight finish and two promotions during nearly five years in charge.

And while Heckingbottom might be fortunate to work with some exceptionally gifted footballers, he has been forced to go without things many of his rivals would regard as standard. They include regular access to training pitches and ability to recruit reinforcements. A transfer embargo, which was finally lifted before last weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, prevented him from bolstering the options at his disposal during the January window. It is a rarity that clubs go up without making a single addition midway through a campaign. Given the emotional and physical demands of the competition, that reflects well on not only United’s durability but also those who arrange their workloads.

“We’ve made some good decisions and we’ve made some tough decisions,” said Heckingbottom, who has also been forced to contend with the distraction of several protracted takeover attempts involving jailed businessman Henry Mauriss and most recently Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has performed wonders at Bramall Lane: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“The board have held their nerve when necessary and so I thank them for that. But you can dress it up how you want, this (going up) is probably the only real way out of a difficult situation.”

That was a reference to some of the financial problems United have been forced to contend with throughout the present campaign. Berge nearly left, being hauled off the bus heading to a game at Wrexham amid interest from Newcastle. Leading goalscorer Iliman Ndiaye was also the subject of a bid, reportedly by Everton. Before Mmobuosi’s proposed buyout appeared to collapse just before the meeting with West Brom, members of his inner circle claim he handed over a payment which effectively meant the Senegal international would remain in South Yorkshire. Ndiaye provided the assist for Berge’s opener on Wednesday night, before Anel Ahmedhodzic added another.

“We were determined not to lose them,” Heckingbottom said, ahead of the game against Carlos Corberan’s side, “We wanted the group to stay together.”

Rhian Brewster celebrates Sheffield United's promotion back to the Premier League: Darren Staples / Sportimage

United’s success under Heckingbottom can be attributed to a variety of different things. They include the obvious; fine footballers, intuitive management and a hard-nosed mentality. But the importance of factors including the planning, abetted by head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, which enabled them to progress despite a diminishing budget and the no-excuses culture cultivated by Heckingbottom, who has steadfastly refused to complain about some of the constraints upon him, have also contributed.

Likewise the emphasis placed on trying to improve long-standing members of their squad. Jack Robinson, whose effectiveness was questioned soon after his arrival in South Yorkshire, has become just as influential as new arrivals such as Ahmedhodzic, Tommy Doyle and James McAtee. Ciaran Clark, who also joined United last summer, has contributed at key moments despite a series of injuries.