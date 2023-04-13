News you can trust since 1887
Adam Davies “ready” to seize big Sheffield United chance v Cardiff, Bristol City

Adam Davies is “ready” to step in for the suspended Wes Foderingham for crucial home clashes against Cardiff and Bristol City, insists boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST

The Welsh international is set for his latest chance to impress as Foderingham begins a two-match ban following his red card away at Burnley on Monday night.

United set for big fitness boost, Foderingham ban confirmed

Foderingham was banned for one game for that red card, and an additional game with it being his second sending-off of the season. Davies came off the bench in United’s 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor and is set to deputise between the posts for the Bramall Lane clashes against Cardiff and Nigel Pearson’s Robins - which could yet prove key in United’s bid to reach the Premier League.

The Burnley defeat was Davies’ seventh appearance in a Blades shirt, having played three times in the FA Cup earlier this season. He saved a penalty from Wrexham’s Paul Mullin to help United overcome the non-league side in a fourth-round replay, and also kept out Teemu Pukki from the spot in a league draw at home to Norwich City.

“He’s ready,” Heckingbottom said of Davies. “He’s stepped up before and had some big moments for us. The fact he’s had that little run and a couple of cup games has helped and you never know when you’re going to need members of your squad.

“That’ll help him and everyone else. The fact he’s played a lot of games and this isn’t his first start is a big plus for us.

“He’s had a lot of big games in this league and that was the idea when we got Adam. He’s someone with a lot of experience, both for his club and for Wales. It’s good to have him, and to have him already having played for us.”

