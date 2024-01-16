'Absolutely on it' star of Sheffield United rivals backed to smash relegation threat

Striker will make a return to action this weekend with a responsibility to lift his team out of the mire and well away from Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town at the bottom of th Premier League table

Sheffield United's relegation rivals Brentford will welcome Ivan Toney back into the side this weekend when the Bees face Nottingham Forest (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

One of Sheffield United's relegation rivals will receive a much-needed boost this weekend and the returning player has been backed to fire his side back up the table.

Brentford have found themselves looking over their shoulders this season and a run of one win in nine matches has the Bees just three points outside the bottom three, albeit having played one game fewer than Luton in 18th.

However, with a major comeback on the cards there is hope amongst fans and manager Thomas Frank that their struggles can be put behind them as Ivan Toney makes his long-awaited return to action.

The striker's eight-month absence has been keenly felt but with that ban for breaking Football Association gambling rules coming to an end on Wednesday, Toney should go straight into the squad for a higely important clash with fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

And Frank insists his star man is ready to be thrown into the fight to save Brentford's Premier League status, even if rumours continue to swirl around a potential move away from the Bees during this transfer window.

“I hope we prepared him that well that he’ll hit the ground running,” he said. “I think it’s important to remember he’s not been injured, so he’s been training and he’s very fit and ready to go. I’m not saying that it can’t take a little bit of time to hit the absolute max, but I’m pretty sure he’ll come in on a high level.

“Plus, the excitement and enthusiasm of finally being able to play. I think we all, no matter what low-level sport we have done, finally to do something you’re very excited about, you find some extra energy, you find an extra level and motivation. He’s got plenty of motivation in him, no doubt about that.”

On the possibility of Toney being lured away by Arsenal or Chelsea, both of whom in need of firepower and recently linked with a move for the England international, Frank said: “If Ivan can write it his way, no doubt he would like to come back and do fantastically well, and give something back. He missed playing football, missed being part of the team. He will be absolutely on it and ready for Saturday.

“It’s a team he’s really enjoying being part of, with some good mates, enjoying their football together, enjoying playing for Brentford and for the fans. We’ve done everything we can to help him through this. We’d like to keep him, but we know how football is.