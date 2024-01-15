Sai Sachdev has joined up with non-league outfit Oldham Athletic for the remainder of the season

Sai Sachdev of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United youngster Sai Sachdev has joined up with National League side Oldham Athletic on loan until the end of the season. Sachdev made his debut for the Blades last season, stepping off the bench to make an appearance in the Championship, but he hasn't been a member of the first-team picture this season in the Premier League.

As such, he has made the move across the Pennines to Oldham, where he will be hoping to pick up some much needed minutes in the senior game. The Latics were due to be in action on Tuesday evening against Boreham Wood, but the game has been postponed due to the freezing conditions, meaning Sachdev, an England Under-19 international, will have to wait until the weekend to make his debut.

Micky Mellon takes his side to Eastleigh this weekend and the right-back will hope to be involved and help the Greater Manchester outfit bolster their push for promotion back to the Football League.

“Sai fits the profile of what we’re looking for in an out-and-out wing-back," Oldham manager Mellon told the club website after adding to his squad.

“He’s young, energetic and ambitious, those are qualities we want to bring to the football club. I’m delighted to have Sai on board.”

Sachdev added: “I’m really happy to get this move done, I’ve been looking to make the step into men’s football this season.

“Youth football is good, but playing for points which mean something every week is a different level, and something I’m looking forward to. I can’t wait to get going at Oldham.”