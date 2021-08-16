The former Preston North End defender is a long-time target of United going back to his days at Deepdale, and joins United having not played a Premier League game for the fomer Premier League champions since joining in January.

United are thought to have paid a loan fee in the region of £1m to sign the left-footed centre half, who is expected to make his Blades debut on Wednesday evening away at West Bromwich Albion.

“I’m really happy to be here, I got some exciting feelings coming in. It’s a long drive from Preston over some A-roads and I got lost a few times. But I’ve met most of the players and most of the staff already and everyone’s been friendly, so it’s been good so far.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve always liked the club playing against them. I saw they had 29,000 fans on the opening day of the season, which was a pull, and I like the manager and how he plays football.

“There are some great players here and we have a great chance of bouncing straight back up. The manager plays good football and has got a good record in the Championship. So I think it’s a good fit, and hopefully I fit in quite well with his plans and the club.”

Davies joined Liverpool in January in a cut-price deal from Preston North End, where he was approaching the expiry of his contract. United were interested in bringing him to Bramall Lane, but the lure of signing for the Premier League giants – in the midst of a defensive injury crisis – was too great to turn down for the 26-year-old.

Ben Davies signs for Sheffield United on a season long loan from Liverpool: Darren Staples/Sportimage

“I just missed matchdays really and the buzz, especially having fans in this year,” Davies added.

“It’ll have been a long time since I played a proper matchday in front of fans so it’s part of the excitement of coming here and hopefully having a successful year.

“Going to Liverpool is a move you could never turn down. It was really exciting and the whole set up there is incredible.

“The club is like you wouldn’t believe until you get in there and see it for yourself.

“I’ve had a good six months or so but playing football is the most important thing.

“That’s what’s driven me to come out on loan and hopefully play some games and get back to enjoying that competitive side again.”

Meanwhile, United will hope that the good working relationship they strengthened with Manchester United during Dean Henderson’s loan spell at Bramall Lane gives them the edge if they decide to consolidate their long-standing interest in Amad Diallo this summer.

United have been admirers of the young Red Devils winger for a while, The Star understands, after his £37m move from Atalanta last January.

Diallo has been pushed further down the pecking order by the arrival of Jadon Sancho – which has put a number of clubs on red alert about his possible loan availability, including the Blades.