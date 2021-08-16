"No overlapping any more” - Chris Basham on his change of role at Sheffield United under Slavisa Jokanovic

Chris Basham will not be allowed to attack as often playing in a back four: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

‘The Chris Basham role’ saw the man himself tasked with creating attacks as often as stopping them, marauding forward from a wide defensive position to ask questions of opposition backlines.

It started in League One at Gillingham and was last seen in the Premier League. But, at 33 years of age and under a new manager Slavisa Jokanović, Basham’s overlapping days appear to be numbered, if not over completely.

Instead, Basham was utilised as a central defender in a back four on Saturday evening away at Swansea. He says it’s the first time he has done so since Nigel Clough’s time at Bramall Lane, but you certainly wouldn’t think so as he and John Egan restricted last season’s play-off finalists to just one shot on target, a well-struck Jamal Lowe effort that was saved well by Aaron Ramsdale.

“It definitely feels new for me to play in a four … I’ve not done that since the Nigel Clough days,” Basham, speaking ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to West Bromwich Albion, admitted.

“And it’s new for everyone as we’ve played a certain way for so many years. I said to Egan after the game, it was nice to keep a clean sheet and not really feel threatened.

“They had a lot of possession but every time we got the ball we looked dangerous and they had one shot and one ball over the top. We felt good and strong.

“In a back four, it [overlapping] is more dangerous. When you have two other centre-halves covering you, you can let yourself free a little bit. There’s no overlapping any more so it’s just getting used to that sort of routine.