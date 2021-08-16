Sheffield United warned they will face 'dominant and aggressive' West Brom side at Hawthorns
Sheffield United have been warned that they will face a ‘dominant and aggressive’ West Bromwich Albion side on Wednesday evening when the two pre-season promotion favourites go head-to-head at The Hawthorns.
French boss Valérien Ismaël was unveiled as the Baggies’ new coach earlier in the summer following their relegation from the Premier League, which saw them join the Blades in the Championship.
Ismaël led Barnsley into the Championship play-offs last season with a high-intensity and physical style of play that shocked the second tier – and United have been warned to expect more of the same on Wednesday night.
“It’s a very dominant and aggressive way of playing which is nice to be a part of and I’m very interested to see how it goes,” Darnell Fisher, the Baggies’ wing-back, told the Express and Star.
“A lot of people were talking about Barnsley last season and you wonder whether it’s going to be the same format for us, which, so, far, it has been. It’s just been about trying to learn and implement it.
“Football’s a game of risks and you don’t want to be too risky, but at the same time you need to in order to commit bodies forward to score goals and win games.
“Everyone is looking forward to seeing where the manager’s style can take us. We have to be really fit to play the system and I feel we have achieved that.”
“The gaffer came across well and what all the players liked was how clear he was, ” Fisher added.