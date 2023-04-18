News you can trust since 1887
29 great old pictures of Sheffield United fans and players v Bristol City through the years

Sheffield United welcome Bristol City to Bramall Lane for what will be the 61st meeting of the sides.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:24 BST

Overall the Blades are well in front in the head-to-head, having picked up 32 wins since the two teams first faced each other in the FA Cup back in 1904.

There have been 12 draws and City have come out on top on 16 occasions.

When the teams met earlier in the season, it was a slender 1-0 win for the Blades, thanks to a goal from Iliman Ndiaye at Ashton gate in November.

Another victory would edge United closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League and Blades fans would certainly take another 1-0 win at the Lane.

Have a look through our gallery of old and not-so-old pictures from clashes between Sheffield United and Bristol City.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United fires towards the Bristol City goal at Bramall Lane in October 2008

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United fires towards the Bristol City goal at Bramall Lane in October 2008

Sheffield Utd fans during the championship match at Ashton Gate in May 2018.

Sheffield Utd fans during the championship match at Ashton Gate in May 2018.

Colin Morris is mobbed by supporters at the final whistle following the play-off match agaainst Bristol City in May 1988

Colin Morris is mobbed by supporters at the final whistle following the play-off match agaainst Bristol City in May 1988

Unhappy Sheffield United fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate in September 2018

Unhappy Sheffield United fans during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate in September 2018

