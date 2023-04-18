29 great old pictures of Sheffield United fans and players v Bristol City through the years
Sheffield United welcome Bristol City to Bramall Lane for what will be the 61st meeting of the sides.
Overall the Blades are well in front in the head-to-head, having picked up 32 wins since the two teams first faced each other in the FA Cup back in 1904.
There have been 12 draws and City have come out on top on 16 occasions.
When the teams met earlier in the season, it was a slender 1-0 win for the Blades, thanks to a goal from Iliman Ndiaye at Ashton gate in November.
Another victory would edge United closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League and Blades fans would certainly take another 1-0 win at the Lane.
Have a look through our gallery of old and not-so-old pictures from clashes between Sheffield United and Bristol City.