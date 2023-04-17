Sheffield United took another big step towards the Premier League on the weekend, beating Cardiff City 4-1 to Wigan 1-0 to maintain their five-point gap over nearest rivals Luton Town.

At the other end of the table five clubs are involved in a battle to avoid finishing 22nd and occupying the final relegation spot, with the season now well and truly in its final straight.

The data boffins at FiveThirtyEight have applied their detailed statistical model to the Championship in a bid to determine how the table will look come the final day, giving each side a percentage chance of relegation or promotion.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish – with the change in each side’s fortunes from the previous gameweek also indicated, if applicable. But will it play out that way?

1 . Race for the Premier League Burnley look to have the Championship trophy sewn up - but a host of clubs are fighting for the chance to join them in the Premier League

2 . 24th Wigan Athletic (relegated) 38 points. Relegation chances: > 99%. Last gameweek chances: 98%

3 . 23rd Blackpool (relegated) 42 points. Relegation chances: 92%. Last gameweek chances: 96%

4 . 22nd Reading (relegated) 46 points. Relegated: 32%. Last gameweek chances: 43%