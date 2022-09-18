News you can trust since 1887
25 great pictures of Sheffield United fans and celebrations after win over Preston North End

It was another day of celebration for Sheffield Unted players and their fans on Saturday as the Blades increased their lead at the top of the Championship with a victory over Preston North End.

By Chris Holt
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 1:45 pm

Once again, thousands of Unitedites made the journey to see their team and they were rewarded with a win at Deepdale as goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie secured the three points which has the Blades at the league’s summit by the same number.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom said afterwards: "We were strong, it was a real strong away performance and goes back to a real good save from Wes, down to his left. Then a header over if you can call it that from Ched Evans from a set play and that was it. We needed to be better and we were so in the end, a strong display.

"We were lethargic in the first half. We weren't as aggressive as we usually are, we were second to things, and that's what we needed to improve."

United now have a break due to the international fixtures and return with two home atches in a row against Birmingham City and QPR.

Take a flick through our gallery from Deepdale and see if you can sport anyone you know. All pictures courtesy of Sportimage and Press Association.

1. Goal McBurnie!

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield Utd celebrates scoring the second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Photo: Simon Bellis

2. In pictures: Preston 0 Sheffield United 2

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield Utd celebrates scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale

Photo: Simon Bellis

3. In pictures: Preston 0 Sheffield United 2

Sheffield United fans arriving ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale Stadium

Photo: Isaac Parkin

4. In pictures: Preston 0 Sheffield United 2

lliman Ndiaye of Sheffield Utd celebrates scoring the first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale

Photo: Simon Bellis

