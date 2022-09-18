25 great pictures of Sheffield United fans and celebrations after win over Preston North End

Once again, thousands of Unitedites made the journey to see their team and they were rewarded with a win at Deepdale as goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie secured the three points which has the Blades at the league’s summit by the same number.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom said afterwards: "We were strong, it was a real strong away performance and goes back to a real good save from Wes, down to his left. Then a header over if you can call it that from Ched Evans from a set play and that was it. We needed to be better and we were so in the end, a strong display.

"We were lethargic in the first half. We weren't as aggressive as we usually are, we were second to things, and that's what we needed to improve."

United now have a break due to the international fixtures and return with two home atches in a row against Birmingham City and QPR.

Take a flick through our gallery from Deepdale and see if you can sport anyone you know.

