3 . Anel Ahmedhodzic 2

After an impressive showing at Spurs, had a horror show in the first half here. Picked up a cheap booking for a foul, didn’t do enough to prevent Gordon crossing for Longstaff’s opener after thinking the ball was going out of play and then lost Dan Burn for his header from a deep corner. Being nutmegged by Elliot Anderson on the halfway line summed up his fortunes in the first 45 before he was shifted to right-back for the second, looking statuesque as Gordon shifted inside him to score. Disappeared down the tunnel at full-time rather than front up to the few fans who remained behind