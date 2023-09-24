The Blades had hoped to catch Eddie Howe’s side at a good time after their midweek Champions League exploits in Milan but were 3-0 down inside 35 minutes and shipped five more in the second half.
With their goal difference taking a thumping, United fell to the bottom of the Premier League table - having not been in the bottom three before this weekend - and will have to pick themselves up off the canvas ahead of next weekend’s trip to West Ham United.
Here’s how our man scored United’s players, with some of the lowest ratings ever dished out on an embarrassing afternoon at Bramall Lane...
1. Wes Foderingham 4
Left horrendously exposed for Newcastle’s three first-half goals but prevented it being even worse with two decent stops in one-on-one situations, and another to tip Gordon’s deflected shot over the bar in injury time. It became even worse in the second half but it’s hard to apportion much blame to Foderingham given the level of protection he was offered in front of him
2. Jayden Bogle 4
He and Ahmedhodzic were given a tough time by Gordon on the Newcastle left before Bogle made way at the break. Started brightly, with a good depp cross setting up an early chance for fellow wing-back Luke Thomas when United still had hopes of a result. But three first-half Newcastle goals ended those swiftly
3. Anel Ahmedhodzic 2
After an impressive showing at Spurs, had a horror show in the first half here. Picked up a cheap booking for a foul, didn’t do enough to prevent Gordon crossing for Longstaff’s opener after thinking the ball was going out of play and then lost Dan Burn for his header from a deep corner. Being nutmegged by Elliot Anderson on the halfway line summed up his fortunes in the first 45 before he was shifted to right-back for the second, looking statuesque as Gordon shifted inside him to score. Disappeared down the tunnel at full-time rather than front up to the few fans who remained behind
4. John Egan 3
Back in the side after injury but United were a defensive shambles in the first half, conceding three and being fortunate to not be further behind. Egan was culpable for one poor pass that almost led to a Newcastle goal and Wilson enjoyed real joy running in behind. Wilson was left in acres of space to head Newcastle 4-0 ahead and things continued to go downhill from there