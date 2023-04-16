19 great Sheffield United fans and celebrations pictures from big win over Cardiff City

Sheffield United took a step closer to promotion back to the Premier League with a victory over Cardiff City at Bramall Lane.

Over 27,000 were at the Lane for the 4-1 win in the lunchtime kick-off, the points picked up thanks to goals from James McAtee, Jack Robinson, Iliman Ndiaye and Ciaran Clark.

Victory maintained a five point gap between the secon-placed Blades and Luton Town in third, with United having played a game less.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side’s win was all the more impressive given that they fell behind to an early penalty, converted by Sory Kaba.

“The fact we won 4-1 after going behind shows a lot about the group. It’s not the first time in recent weeks,” said the United manager.

“It says a lot about what we are trying to do. Our message has been the same regardless of what the outside narrative is.

“Yes, Middlesbrough won again and Luton’s form is unreal. It feels strange because of the run we went on last year.

“Nothing we are doing is a fluke, we have been sustaining it for a long time. Every time we win the margin of error gets tighter for the teams chasing us.”

Have a look through our gallery of fans and celebrations from another fine win.

1 . Sheffield United 4 Cardiff City 1 - Gallery Sheffield United fans celebrate their equalising goal against Cardiff City Photo: Chris Holt Photo Sales

2 . Sheffied United 4 Cardiff City 1 - Gallery Sheffield Utd fans for fans feature during the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

3 . Sheffied United 4 Cardiff City 1 - Gallery Sheffield Utd fans during the Sky Bet Championship match against Cardiff City at Bramall Lane. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

4 . Sheffied United 4 Cardiff City 1 - Gallery Sheffield United fans queue up outside Bramall Lane ahead of their match againt Cardiff City Photo: National World Photo Sales