Results haven’t been great for Sheffield United fans this season and there have been very few moments of glory since their return to the Premier League

Thousands keep turning up to see Sheffield United and the usual pre-match routines will continue no matter what division they are playing in. The walk up Shoreham Street, a greasy chip butty from the chippy or the van, a quick pint and a catch-up with mates, whatever it is sometimes the football is almost secondary.

This weekend was another that won’t live long in the memory as United fell to a 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth at Bramall Lane, but once again more than 30,000 were there for a bottom-of-the-table clash on a chilly day in Sheffield.

“We’re going to have moments in this league, we are not stupid enough to know we will be at our best every week,” said boss Paul Heckingbottom. “But we have to try. We have to quickly get this out of our heads for Burnley next week.”

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot someone you know in or around Bramall Lane ahead of the match on Saturday

