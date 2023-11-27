News you can trust since 1887
19 great pictures of Sheffield United fans and their pre-match routines at Bramall Lane ahead of Bournemouth match

Results haven’t been great for Sheffield United fans this season and there have been very few moments of glory since their return to the Premier League
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 27th Nov 2023, 06:00 GMT

Thousands keep turning up to see Sheffield United and the usual pre-match routines will continue no matter what division they are playing in. The walk up Shoreham Street, a greasy chip butty from the chippy or the van, a quick pint and a catch-up with mates, whatever it is sometimes the football is almost secondary.

This weekend was another that won’t live long in the memory as United fell to a 3-1 defeat to Bournemouth at Bramall Lane, but once again more than 30,000 were there for a bottom-of-the-table clash on a chilly day in Sheffield.

“We’re going to have moments in this league, we are not stupid enough to know we will be at our best every week,” said boss Paul Heckingbottom. “But we have to try. We have to quickly get this out of our heads for Burnley next week.”

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot someone you know in or around Bramall Lane ahead of the match on Saturday

Sheffield United fans before the match against Bournemouth Sheffield United fans in and around Bramall Lane taking part in their pre-match routine ahead of another Premier League match, this time against Bournemouth. Gary Oakley / Sportimage

1. Sheffield United fans before the match against Bournemouth

Sheffield United fans before the match against Bournemouth Sheffield United fans in and around Bramall Lane taking part in their pre-match routine ahead of another Premier League match, this time against Bournemouth. Gary Oakley / Sportimage Photo: Gary Oakley

Sheffield United fans before the match against Bournemouth Sheffield United fans in and around Bramall Lane taking part in their pre-match routine ahead of another Premier League match, this time against Bournemouth. Gary Oakley / Sportimage

2. Sheffield United fans before the match against Bournemouth

Sheffield United fans before the match against Bournemouth Sheffield United fans in and around Bramall Lane taking part in their pre-match routine ahead of another Premier League match, this time against Bournemouth. Gary Oakley / Sportimage Photo: Gary Oakley

Sheffield United fans before the match against Bournemouth Sheffield United fans in and around Bramall Lane taking part in their pre-match routine ahead of another Premier League match, this time against Bournemouth. Gary Oakley / Sportimage

3. Sheffield United fans before the match against Bournemouth

Sheffield United fans before the match against Bournemouth Sheffield United fans in and around Bramall Lane taking part in their pre-match routine ahead of another Premier League match, this time against Bournemouth. Gary Oakley / Sportimage Photo: Gary Oakley

Sheffield United fans before the match against Bournemouth Sheffield United fans in and around Bramall Lane taking part in their pre-match routine ahead of another Premier League match, this time against Bournemouth. Gary Oakley / Sportimage

4. Sheffield United fans before the match against Bournemouth

Sheffield United fans before the match against Bournemouth Sheffield United fans in and around Bramall Lane taking part in their pre-match routine ahead of another Premier League match, this time against Bournemouth. Gary Oakley / Sportimage Photo: Gary Oakley

