1 . A blow to belief

After four points from two games, and then Everton's points deduction, the international break brought some rare positivity in United's season which, over the course of 100 or so painful minutes against Bournemouth, evaporated. Bournemouth kicked off two places and four points above United but the gulf between the sides was seismic, from the first whistle to the last. United couldn't seem to string two passes together, they gave the quiet home crowd nothing to get excited about and two shots on target - one minutes from time and the other Oli McBurnie's consolation goal - tells its own story. The performance, more than the result, has prompted fresh doubts on the terraces over United's chances of surviving in the Premier League and it wouldn't be the biggest surprise if they began to creep into the dressing room as well. But somehow United's players have to retain their own belief and can right some wrongs next weekend at Burnley.