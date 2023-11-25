Sheffield United's fleeting survival hopes took another real hammer blow this afternoon after they were comprehensively beaten by their relegation rivals Bournemouth at Bramall Lane. The Cherries won a crunch game 3-1 and will make the long journey back south thinking that the margin of victory could, and probably should, have been larger.
United cut the deficit with sub Oli McBurnie's injury time header but the damage had long been done and the full-time whistle soon after was met with a chorus of boos from some of those supporters who remained behind that long. United have a trip to fellow strugglers Burnley next up, and will need to show a reaction from this.
Here's how we rated the Blades players on an afternoon to forget...
1. Wes Foderingham 3.5
Had a horror moment for Bournemouth's second when he tried to control the ball, got it caught under his feet and could only watch in agony as Marcus Tavanier accepted the gift. In fairness did start his redemption with two really smart saves in the second half to keep the score down but it was a real turning point in this game and arguably the damage had already been done
2. Jayden Bogle 4
Kept his place from the start despite Heckingbottom admitting in midweek that he was still carrying the injury issue that is troubling him. Didn't offer a great deal while he was on the pitch offensively and had a tough time against the lively Tavernier down the Cherries left. Made way at the break
3. George Baldock 4
Started on the right of the three again but United were so limited offensively in the first half that he had next to no chance to get forward. Moved back to a more familiar position at the break and sparked a melee in the second half by kicking the ball at Milos Kerkez on the ground, earning him a booking. Picked out McBurnie for the goal with a good deep cross
4. Auston Trusty 4.5
Like Robinson, not particularly culpable for anything but none of United's defenders got tight enough to any Bournemouth man for their opener, which set the tone for the afternoon