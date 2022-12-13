3. Paul Heald

A Yorkshire-born goalkeeper who started out his career with United before leaving in 1988 to enjoy success with Leyton Orient, Heald is perhaps more famous for being the Wimbledon keeper who couldn't keep out Tony Yeboah's thunderstrike in September 1995 than he is for either of his stints in Sheffield, where he returned in 2002 in the form of a loan stint at Hillsborough.

