15 free agents available to Sheffield United including former Man Utd, Luton Town and Aston Villa players

Sheffield United have had a tough start to life back in the Premier League

By Harry Mail
Published 16th Oct 2023, 19:04 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 19:09 BST

Despite the transfer window shutting at the start of September, there still remain players who are without a club at the moment. Sheffield United still have the chance to bolster their ranks before January.

The Blades were promoted from the Championship last season under Paul Heckingbottom along with Burnley and Luton Town. However, it has been a tricky start to life back in the top flight for the South Yorkshire outfit as they look to avoid going straight back down this term. Here is a look at some free agent goalkeepers and defenders who Sheffield United could sign to strengthen their squad.

Last club: Koln

1. Timo Horn

Last club: Koln

Last club: Vallodolid

2. Sergio Asenjo

Last club: Vallodolid

Last club: Aston Villa

3. Jed Steer

Last club: Aston Villa

Last club: Luton

4. Matt Macey

Last club: Luton

