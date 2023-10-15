News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane experience better than Newcastle, Man U as full Premier League rank revealed

Sheffield United may be struggling on the pitch this season but the matchday experience of their Bramall Lane is amongst the best in the Premier League, according to a recent study.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 15th Oct 2023, 13:24 BST

Bookmaker BetVictor has compiled data on some essential match-day factors from the top-flight’s 20 clubs to create its Fan Experience Rating. The study took into account factors such as ticket prices, stadium utilisation, location, views from the stands and food, amongst others, to give each club a score out of 100.

No club scored higher than United for the atmosphere of Bramall Lane with a number of other factors seeing it score highly against the Premier League’s clubs. Here, in reverse order, are how they rank. ‘Champions of the Fan Experience Rating, you’ll never sing that...’

Season ticket average £465. Match ticket average £24.47. Stadium utilisation % 96.4. Total mileage 17825. Votes 46612. Atmosphere 70. Location 40. Stadium view 30. Food 40. Total rating 56.05

1. 20th Luton Town

Season ticket average £465. Match ticket average £24.47. Stadium utilisation % 96.4. Total mileage 17825. Votes 46612. Atmosphere 70. Location 40. Stadium view 30. Food 40. Total rating 56.05

Photo Sales
Season ticket average £720. Match ticket average £37.89. Stadium utilisation % 96.2. Total mileage 21218. Votes 66640. Atmosphere 70. Location 50. Stadium view 50. Food 50. Total rating 59.86

2. 19th Crystal Palace

Season ticket average £720. Match ticket average £37.89. Stadium utilisation % 96.2. Total mileage 21218. Votes 66640. Atmosphere 70. Location 50. Stadium view 50. Food 50. Total rating 59.86

Photo Sales
Season ticket average £707.50. Match ticket average £37.24. Stadium utilisation % 91. Total mileage 26461. Votes 36899. Atmosphere 60. Location 60. Stadium vie¬w 70. Food 60. Total rating 62.71

3. 18th AFC Bournemouth

Season ticket average £707.50. Match ticket average £37.24. Stadium utilisation % 91. Total mileage 26461. Votes 36899. Atmosphere 60. Location 60. Stadium vie¬w 70. Food 60. Total rating 62.71

Photo Sales
Season ticket average £965. Match ticket average £50.79. Stadium utilisation % 99.9. Total mileage 20510. Votes 10393. Atmosphere 50. Location 70. Stadium view 60. Food 60. Total rating 63.5

4. 17th West Ham

Season ticket average £965. Match ticket average £50.79. Stadium utilisation % 99.9. Total mileage 20510. Votes 10393. Atmosphere 50. Location 70. Stadium view 60. Food 60. Total rating 63.5

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Bramall Lane