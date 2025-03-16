Sheffield United completed the double over their Steel City rivals with another hard-fought win.

Sheffield United legend Billy Sharp heaped praise on Rhian Brewster in the immediate aftermath of his eventual winner at Sheffield Wednesday.

Brewster scored the decisive goal just beyond the hour mark as United left Hillsborough with a massive 1-0 win, therefore completing the double over their Steel City rivals. The 24-year-old was somewhat surprisingly picked to start over Callum O’Hare and rewarded manager Chris Wilder, positioning himself well to tap in a deflected Tyrese Campbell cross from close range.

It’s been another stop-start season for Brewster - albeit a significant improvement on previous campaigns - but the striker’s joy was clear as he basked in the glory of a derby-day decider. Sharp never got to experience the feeling of scoring for United against Wednesday but enjoyed it no less as a supporter.

Sharp on Brewster

“I'm so happy for Rhian Brewster - he's had so many injuries, so much time out but he's in the right place at the right time,” Sharp told BBC Radio Sheffield, who he was working on commentary duty for. “He's done his bit and now Sheffield Wednesday have to come out.

“He'd have dreamed of that last night. Michael Cooper is assured and puts you at ease. Rhian Brewster might get player of the match for his goal but Cooper has been really good.”

United rode their luck a little throughout the 90 minutes, as would be expected during a derby at Hillsborough, but rarely came under long spells of serious pressure with a battling performance deserving of all three points. Goalkeeper Cooper was forced into a couple of decent stops but all in all, the Blades kept their hosts at arm’s length.

While it was not a dominant performance by any means, United won the battle of both boxes, defending their own well and causing plenty of problems breaking into Wednesday’s. And Blades legend Sharp acknowledged the style of performance that seems to suit Wilder’s men perfectly.

Derby win reaction

“Absolutely fantastic. Sheffield United had to work hard for that,” he said after full-time. “Sheffield Wednesday will be disappointed. They created more than the last game. A tight cagey affair and one goal decides it.

“They (United) won't win the league after this game but they will gain confidence getting a win over their local rivals. The way United set up - it's a different style away from home and to come away from your rivals with a 1-0 win, they'll take that all day long.”

That 1-0 win was enough to take United back into the automatic promotion places, with three points sending them level with first-placed Leeds on 80 points - albeit they’ve won 82, with a two-point deduction keeping them off top spot. Burnley briefly went second following Saturday’s win at Swansea City but are now two points short of both the Blades and Leeds.

The Championship now has a two-week hiatus during the March international break and United return to action in around two-week’s time at home to in-form Coventry City. That same weekend, Leeds host Swansea at Elland Road while Burnley welcome Bristol City to Turf Moor.