Huge blow for Sheffield United as key man absent for Sheffield Wednesday derby clash

Sheffield United have suffered a seismic injury blow for this afternoon’s Steel City derby at Hillsborough after midfielder Vini Souza was ruled out of the game v Wednesday. The midfielder limped off at half-time against Preston North End recently and missed out against Bristol City in midweek, with the hope that he would be fit to re-take his place this afternoon.

But he doesn’t, with Hamza Choudhury and Sydie Peck partnering up in midfield. Femi Seriki starts at right-back while Rhian Brewster is also in the XI, with Callum O’Hare on the bench. Gus Hamer starts, with youngster Jamal Baptiste on the bench. Anel Ahmedhodzic returns to the starting XI with Rob Holding on the bench.

Blades: Cooper, Seriki, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Peck, Choudhury, Brereton Diaz, Brewster, Hamer, Campbell. Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Holding, Moore, O’Hare, Rak-Sakyi, Baptiste, Cannon, Brooks.