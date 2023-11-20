10 potentially-brilliant free agents available for Sheffield United, Everton and Wolves
Sheffield United supporters will want recruits in January, but there are options available for no transfer fee at all for the Blades.
After a dismal start to the Premier League season, there's suddenly some hope for Sheffield United to kickstart a run of form in the top flight. A home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a point away at tricky Brighton before the international break gives the Blades a chance to make it three unbeaten when visiting fellow strugglers Burnley on Saturday afternoon. A rise to 18th place in the table thanks to Everton's points deduction also makes for better viewing.
Nonetheless, Sheffield United supporters will be hoping the club improves the squad come the fast-approaching January transfer window - or even before if players are available without a current contract. The Star looks at 10 free agents who could be a good fit at Bramall Lane, ranked by market value provided by Transfermarkt.