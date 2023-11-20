News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Former Newcastle United man is keeping up his fitness with Macclesfield Town but teased a desire to return to a high level. The 38-year-old is no spring chicken, but knows where the Premier League net is.Former Newcastle United man is keeping up his fitness with Macclesfield Town but teased a desire to return to a high level. The 38-year-old is no spring chicken, but knows where the Premier League net is.
Former Newcastle United man is keeping up his fitness with Macclesfield Town but teased a desire to return to a high level. The 38-year-old is no spring chicken, but knows where the Premier League net is.

10 potentially-brilliant free agents available for Sheffield United, Everton and Wolves

Sheffield United supporters will want recruits in January, but there are options available for no transfer fee at all for the Blades.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 20th Nov 2023, 18:27 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 18:34 GMT

After a dismal start to the Premier League season, there's suddenly some hope for Sheffield United to kickstart a run of form in the top flight. A home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a point away at tricky Brighton before the international break gives the Blades a chance to make it three unbeaten when visiting fellow strugglers Burnley on Saturday afternoon. A rise to 18th place in the table thanks to Everton's points deduction also makes for better viewing.

Nonetheless, Sheffield United supporters will be hoping the club improves the squad come the fast-approaching January transfer window - or even before if players are available without a current contract. The Star looks at 10 free agents who could be a good fit at Bramall Lane, ranked by market value provided by Transfermarkt.

Former German World Cup winner Jerome Boateng almost rejoined Bayern Munich this autumn after being released from Lyon. He's still looking for a new club and spent a brief period in the Premier League with Manchester City in 2010.

1. Jerome Boateng - £438,000

Former German World Cup winner Jerome Boateng almost rejoined Bayern Munich this autumn after being released from Lyon. He's still looking for a new club and spent a brief period in the Premier League with Manchester City in 2010.

Photo Sales
Full-back Ryan Bertrand has been without a club since his release from Leicester City this summer. The former Chelsea and Southampton man has won a Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup in his career but has been fighting a knee injury.

2. Ryan Bertrand - £438,000

Full-back Ryan Bertrand has been without a club since his release from Leicester City this summer. The former Chelsea and Southampton man has won a Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup in his career but has been fighting a knee injury. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Phil Jones left Manchester United at the end of last season and is still without a new club at the age of 31. He has 169 Premier League appearances to his name.

3. Phil Jones - £880,000

Phil Jones left Manchester United at the end of last season and is still without a new club at the age of 31. He has 169 Premier League appearances to his name. Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Former Liverpool and Crystal Palace man was released by Montpellier a few weeks ago after a fallout with his manager.

4. Mamadou Sakho - £1.3m

Former Liverpool and Crystal Palace man was released by Montpellier a few weeks ago after a fallout with his manager.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Premier LeagueBurnleyBrightonEverton