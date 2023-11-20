After a dismal start to the Premier League season, there's suddenly some hope for Sheffield United to kickstart a run of form in the top flight. A home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a point away at tricky Brighton before the international break gives the Blades a chance to make it three unbeaten when visiting fellow strugglers Burnley on Saturday afternoon. A rise to 18th place in the table thanks to Everton's points deduction also makes for better viewing.