Sheffield United's second-half showing against Brighton at the Amex on Sunday has set the standard which they must now strive to replicate in their bid for Premier League survival this season. A point on the south coast, courtesy of Adam Webster's own goal, moved the Blades off the bottom of the table.

There is still a long way to go in their quest to stay up, with Bournemouth's win over Newcastle the day before moving them five points of Paul Heckingbottom's side. But the Cherries are next up for the Blades after the international break, at Bramall Lane, before another crunch clash against second-bottom Burnley at Turf Moor.

Four points in two games has injected fresh belief into United going into their two-week break, after which defender Jayden Bogle - whose dangerous cross led to Webster's own goal and could have won the game later on with a golden chance that he scuffed wide - has challenged his teammates to maintain the levels they reached in the second half against Roberto De Zerbi's men.

"You have to be pleased with the outcome against such a good side," Bogle said. "We took too long to get going in the first half, but in the second I thought we had a great mentality and showed fight. We're probably a little disappointed not to nick it at the end - I'm disappointed with myself, as I definitely should have scored - but overall it's a good point.

"I went to score [for United's goal] but didn't hit the target, and it's gone off the defender and gone in. When you're fighting like we are, you take any goal. At 1-0 we were still in the game and it can change quickly. With the mentality we showed in the second half we proved it can change quickly.

"Even before Brighton were down to 10 men we were still massively in the game, going forward well and defending together. From the minute the second half started we showed that energy and fight that we need to show throughout whole games and not take too long to get going.