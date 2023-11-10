1 . Hecky on VAR

"I think if the question is are we getting more correct decisions, I'd say yeah. So in that respect it's working. The problem is, because we're looking at more things we're getting in more arguments about more subjective decisions, which will always be one man's opinions. The fans are talking about it, the media then ask more questions about it and we constantly get asked about it. But managers have always complained if they think a decision is wrong, so I don't think that's changed. We're just discussing more decisions which I don't like, the other thing is when it takes the emotion out of the game. You are conscious of how many checks there are going to be before a goal is give. So there are pluses with more correct decisions but there are negatives as well."