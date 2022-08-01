The Lionesses have won a new legion of fans in the city, where they were cheered to a thumping victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane in the semi-finals before overcoming Germany to lift the trophy in front of a record crowd at Wembley.

Those left wanting more can continue to support the women’s game by cheering on Sheffield United Women, who play in the second tier and will be playing all their home league games at Bramall Lane this season.

Sheffield United Women in action against Tottenham in the Vitality Women's FA Cup in 2021. They will be playing all their home Barclay Women's Championship games at Bramall Lane this season (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

You can also follow Sheffield FC Women, who play in the Womens National League Division 1 Midlands, which is the fourth tier, and Sheffield Wednesday Ladies, who play in the North East Regional Women’s Football League.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Sheffield United Women.

Sheffield United Women

Sheffield United Women play in the Barclays Women’s Championship, which is the second tier, beneath the Women’s Super League. They finished seventh out of 12 teams last season.

England players Ellie Roebuck, Millie Bright and Beth England all progressed through the United academy, and Roebuck, who now plays for Manchester City, is a lifelong Blades supporter and season ticket holder.

This year, Sheffield United Women will be playing all their home league games at Bramall Lane.

They kick off their campaign on Sunday, August 21, away to Blackburn Rovers Ladies, and their first home league fixture is on Saturday, August 27 against Durham.

Before then, there is one home friendly match left against Burnley this Sunday, August 7, at Randox Health Academy, the club’s training ground in Shirecliffe.

They’ve been in impressive form so far this summer, warming up for the league by thrashing Bradford City 12-0 and AFC Fylde 6-0.

Ticket prices

Season tickets cost just £60 for adults and £40 for concessions, with men’s season ticket holders getting a 20 per cent discount.

For that, you get a guarantee of 11 Barclays FA Women's Championship games, plus several cup matches to be confirmed.

Tickets for individual matches will go on sale before each game.

The club congratulated the Lionesses on their success and urged people to continue to get their ‘women’s football fix’ at Bramall Lane this season.

Zoe Johnson, Sheffield United Women general manager, said: “The success of the Women’s Euros, particularly the fixtures at Bramall Lane, including the semi-final, has highlighted an appetite for women’s football in the city.

'A special moment for everyone’

“In addition to the success of the Lionesses, earlier this summer we announced that our women’s team was to play home fixtures in the 2022-23 campaign at Bramall Lane. The move shows how connected this club is and how dedicated we all are to our women's team and as a result our season tickets have already trebled from the figures for last season.

“Every time we play at the Lane it gives our supporters a chance to watch our women’s team represent the club in our historic stadium. To call Bramall Lane our home is a special moment for everyone involved. We welcome Blades fans and general supporters of women’s football to be part of the journey.”