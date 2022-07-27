England and Sweden fans preparing for the semi-final (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

UEFA Euro 2022: Our favourite photos as England and Sweden fans took over Sheffield before semi-final

The Lionesses’ made their one and only visit to Sheffield for their semi-final match against the world’s second ranked team yesterday with a number of fantastic images captured in the lead up.

It was the England fans who were singing and celebrating into the night after their win over Sweden as four goals went unanswered.

The Lionesses are on their way to Wembley for the final on Sunday, where they hope to win their first major trophy.

Before the game, Sheffield city centre was filled with football fans and bright colours, as the blue and yellow of Sweden and the red and white of England competed for prominence.

Fans were excited, filling Division Street, Devonshire Green and the Peace Gardens before the game, as songs were sung, drums were banged and drinks were drunk.

We’ve chosen some of our favourite photos of the incredible scenes in Sheffield yesterday.

Can you see yourself or someone you know?

1. Devonshire Green

Fans gathered in the fan zone at Devonshire Green before walking down to Bramall Lane for the semi-final match

Photo: Harry Harrison

2. Swedish base of operations

Sweden played three of their five Euros matches at Bramall Lane and fans made Division Street's Frog and Parrot pub their own fan zone once again. Flags and drums were all around as they sang and celebrated before the semi-final.

Photo: Claire Lewis

3. England fans outside Bramall Lane

England fans pose prior to the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo credit: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire

4. Young England fans inside Bramall Lane

The Lionesses have been inspiring children across the country with their fantastic tournament run. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

