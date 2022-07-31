The Lionesses scored a late extra-time winner to beat European powerhouses, Germany, 2-1 at Wembley in front of a sold-out crowd.

When the final whistle sounded, football was officially home, with Three Lions renditions being sung across the stadium.

It was a tournament to remember, with Sheffield itself having a big involvement in their journey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Euro 2022. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Millie Bright

Millie Bright established herself as the rock in England’s defence throughout the tournament.

She arguably cemented herself as the better centre-half in the Bright/Leah Williamson partnership.

Bright started her football career with the Killamarsh Dynamos, but went on to play for Doncaster Rovers Belles as a product of the Sheffield United Academy.

England's Millie Bright celebrateS after England win the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday July 31, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Euro 2022. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire.

She was an integral part to England’s 2022 Euros success.

Beth Mead

The tournament Golden Boot winner and joint-record holder, Beth Mead, made herself a household name during the 2022 Euros.

After tying the record for goals scored in the tournament in the semi-final on Tuesday, Germany knew Whitby-born Mead was a danger and their focus on her created some good opportunities for other players during the final.

England's Beth Mead walks away with her Player of the Tournament award after winning the Women's Euro 2022 final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. England won 2-1. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

She’s had an undeniable positive impact on the Lionesses’ tournament and their final win with countless top-drawer performances.

Ellie Roebuck

Born in Beighton, Roebuck is Manchester United’s first choice keeper and ensured the Lionesses’ first choice keeper, Mary Earps, was on top of her game throughout.

Some of England’s squad didn’t play many minute and with the starting XI remaining unchanged throughout the tournament, it meant Roebuck didn’t play, but for a team to be as good as England were you need quality in the depths of your squad.

Sheffield is super proud of her and the whole team.

Beth England

Another South Yorkshire-born star who didn’t start, England was another example of the sheer quality within the tournament-winning England side.

England is a terrific striker, as shown by her club record, and pushed Ellen White and Alessia Russo to be their very best.