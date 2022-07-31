The Lionesses scored a late extra-time winner to beat European powerhouses, Germany, 2-1 at Wembley in front of a sold-out crowd.
When the final whistle sounded, football was officially home, with Three Lions renditions being sung across the stadium.
It was a tournament to remember, with Sheffield itself having a big involvement in their journey.
Millie Bright
Millie Bright established herself as the rock in England’s defence throughout the tournament.
She arguably cemented herself as the better centre-half in the Bright/Leah Williamson partnership.
Bright started her football career with the Killamarsh Dynamos, but went on to play for Doncaster Rovers Belles as a product of the Sheffield United Academy.
She was an integral part to England’s 2022 Euros success.
Beth Mead
The tournament Golden Boot winner and joint-record holder, Beth Mead, made herself a household name during the 2022 Euros.
After tying the record for goals scored in the tournament in the semi-final on Tuesday, Germany knew Whitby-born Mead was a danger and their focus on her created some good opportunities for other players during the final.
She’s had an undeniable positive impact on the Lionesses’ tournament and their final win with countless top-drawer performances.
Ellie Roebuck
Born in Beighton, Roebuck is Manchester United’s first choice keeper and ensured the Lionesses’ first choice keeper, Mary Earps, was on top of her game throughout.
Some of England’s squad didn’t play many minute and with the starting XI remaining unchanged throughout the tournament, it meant Roebuck didn’t play, but for a team to be as good as England were you need quality in the depths of your squad.
Sheffield is super proud of her and the whole team.
Beth England
Another South Yorkshire-born star who didn’t start, England was another example of the sheer quality within the tournament-winning England side.
England is a terrific striker, as shown by her club record, and pushed Ellen White and Alessia Russo to be their very best.
It can’t be said Yorkshire doesn’t produce talented footballers, and these girls helped push the Lionesses to their first major international trophy ever.