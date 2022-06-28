On the move: Former Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick is reportedly closing on a move to Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

The former Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town frontman was named on the Blades list of released players earlier this month and he now seems set to secure a reunion with former manager Chris Wilder at the Riverside Stadium.

The Northern Echo have reported McGoldrick spent time at Boro’s training ground late last week and held positive talks with the former Blades boss.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The striker’s release brings an end to his four-year stay at Bramall Lane and he departs with a record of 30 goals in 136 appearances in all competitions.

Read More Sheffield United: Talks likely to be scheduled with Ismaila Coulibaly after potentially damaging interview

Over 100 of those appearances came under Wilder and comments made following the former Blades manager’s exit from the club show the respect McGoldrick has for the Boro manager.

He told TalkSPORT at the time: ““It was tough. The weird thing about it was that it came out of the blue from nowhere.

“We got into training as normal, got into the treatment room and someone said, ‘Look at this on Twitter! Someone’s posted something saying the gaffer’s going to be sacked’.

“Usually, you hear certain things.

“I’m sure he’ll get a big job somewhere. Celtic need someone to go in there with big ideas, Wilder will go in there with his own ideas.

“He would change that club, he’d get the boys playing for them.”

It now seems likely Wilder will make his former striker a part of his plans at Middlesbrough over the coming days.

Wednesday keeper eyed by Derby County

Joe Wildsmith could be offered a chance to remain in League One following his release by Sheffield Wednesday.

Joe Wildsmith is on the hunt for a new club as he prepares to leave Sheffield Wednesday.

The stopper was offered a deal by the Owls as he current contract came to an end but reportedly opted against putting pen-to-paper as he looked for a new start elsewhere.

Alan Nixon has now reported managerless Derby County are considering offering a deal to the 26-year-old as they look to challenge for an immediate return to the Championship.

With hopes that the uncertainty over the Rams future could be resolved over the coming days, interim manager Liam Rosenior will hope to start adding to their squad.

Goalkeepers Ryan Allsop and Kelle Roos have already agreed respective moves to Cardiff City and Aberdeen and a move for Wildsmith could go some way to filling the gap they will leave behind.