It is expected to be a hectic summer at Brammall Lane.

It has been a reasonably quiet start to the summer transfer window for Sheffield United.

With off-field talk dominating the recent headlines and news over the prospective takeover by Henry Mauriss still awaited, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom will try to focus on strengthening his squad for a push for promotion next season.

Heckingbottom has already made a number of key decisions on existing members of his squad with the likes of Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick and Luke Freeman all leaving the club after their current deals came to an end.

Bids have reportedly been lodged for a number of transfer targets and there could be movement on possible incomings over the coming weeks.

But it is speculation over another possible departure that has been reported over the last 24 hours.

The Star takes a look at the latest transfer speculation surrounding the Blades and a number of their Championship rivals.

1. Hornets close on Arsenal youngster Watford are set to sign midfielder Luigi Gaspar as he prepares to leave Arsenal when his contract comes to an end later this month (Fabrizio Romano)

2. Lions want Scotland international on permanent deal Millwall are in talks with Championship rivals Sheffield United over a permanent deal for forward Oliver Burke (South London Press)

3. Clarets keeper set for Premier League return Burnley and England goalkeeper Nick Pope is heading to the North East for a medical with Newcastle United after the two clubs agreed a fee (The Athletic)

4. Boro reveal Spence demand Spurs and Middlesbrough will resume talks over wing-back Djed Spence with a fee of around £16million suggested by the Championship club (Daily Mail)