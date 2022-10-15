Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday managed to pick up four points between them on Saturday.

The Blades were involved in a dramatic finale that saw them score an equaliser in the 98th minute in a game that involved six goals and four red cards, three of which were picked up by Blackpool.

There was much less drama for Wednesday, who defeated Cambridge United away from home thanks to a Lee Gregory double, a result that leaves them just a point off the top two.

Both teams return to action during the week, but in the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding both the Blades and the Owls.

Doyle’s ambitions

Sheffield United loan star Tommy Doyle has been speaking about his future ambitions.

“I have made it clear that while I am here I am a Sheffield United player and focussed here,” he told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I am wanting to learn and improve here. They do their checks on you and make sure you are ok, but they know the person that I am and what I am all about and they leave me to it to sort myself out, basically.

“I am a City boy and for me there is nothing better than being able to play for Man City but as I said before I am really happy to be here and it’s a massive step in my career and something I am really enjoying every time I play.”

Moore delighted

Wednesday boss Darren Moore is delighted the club have managed to tie young goalkeeper Pierce Charles down to a professional contract, with the stopper already training with the senior squad.

“I would like to congratulate Pierce for signing his first professional contract. For a goalkeeper of 17 to be holding his own with the first team squad has been excellent. Every time he has stepped up, he has never looked out of place,” Moore has said.

“The future looks bright for him if he continues at his current rate so we’re really pleased to secure his signature.

“Pierce has made huge strides over a short space of time. Obviously with him being 17, he’s still developing physically and his body is still adapting but he’s made that step from training with the youth team to first team, which is a huge step.