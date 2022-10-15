The United goalkeeper clashed with Blackpool’s Shayne Lavery after the final whistle had gone, with both men ending up on the Bramall Lane turf as players from both sides piled in.

After referee David Webb restored some sort of order, he showed red cards to both Foderingham and Lavery – with the United goalkeeper expected to miss three big matches as a result.

Both clubs may also now face an FA investigation into the post-match scenes, with Webb set to include the incidents in his report.

The brawl was in some ways a fitting end to a remarkable game which saw United go 2-0 ahead before being pegged back to 2-2 at the end of the first half. Blackpool then went 3-2 ahead and United had two goals disallowed before Rhian Brewster missed an 88th-minute penalty which would have levelled the scores.

Ollie Norwood volleyed home a late, late equaliser but a point wasn’t enough to keep their place at the top of the Championship table.

Blackpool earlier had two men sent off for collecting their second yellow cards and even then there could have been further drama as former Blade CJ Hamilton raced clear but he couldn’t fashion a shot.

Wes Foderingham of Sheffield United receives a red card after their game against Blackpool: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage