A departed Sheffield United midfielder has left the club for the Bundesliga, and Sheffield Wednesday’s financial crisis means they have lost key players for free.

Relegated Premier League side Ipswich Town have let go of their star striker Liam Delap for £30m to Club World Cup winners Chelsea, and Leicester have bid farewell to title-winning hero Jamie Vardy.

The Owls have not made a signing yet, but there have been a few significant departures and more players could be on their way out of Hillsborough.

While at Bramall Lane, incomings under new boss Ruben Selles have been fairly quiet as well though that might change next week.

Here we go through every transfer that has taken place from all 24 clubs in the Championship so far this summer.

Vinicius Souza has left Bramall Lane Vinicius Souza has left Sheffield United for Wolfsburg

Birmingham City In: Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City, £1.5m), Phil Neumann (Hannover 96, free), Alfons Sampsted (undisclosed), Demarai Gray (Al-Ettifaq, undisclosed), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce, free), James Beadle (Brighton, loan), Tommy Doyle (Wolves, loan), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbache, free), Kyogo Furuhashi (Rennes, undisclosed), Kanya Fujimoto (Gil Vincente, free). Out: Grant Hanley (released), Lee Myung-Jae (Daejeon Hana Citizen, free), Lukas Jutkiewicz (retired), Romelle Donovan (Brentford, £3.6m), Ayumu Yokoyama (Genk, undisclosed), Brandon Khela (Peterborough, undisclosed).

Blackburn Rovers In: Dion de Neve (KV Kortrijk, £600,000), Sidnei Tavares (Moreirense, £1.7m), Ryan Alebiosu (KV Kortrijk, undisclosed). Out: Joe Rankin-Costello (Charlton, undisclosed) Dilan Markanday (Chesterfield, free), Jack Vale (released), Zak Gilsenan (Grimsby Town, free), Tom Bloxham (released), Danny Batth (Derby County, free), Andi Weimann (Derby County, free).

Bristol City In: Yu Hirakawa (Machida Zelvia, undisclosed), Adam Randell (Plymouth Argyle, undisclosed), Joe Lumley (Southampton, free), Emil Riis (Preston North End, free). Out: Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Birmingham City, £1.5m), Seb Palmer-Houlden (Gillingham, undisclosed), Stefan Bajic (released), Kal Naismith (Luton Town, free), Ayman Benarous (Plymouth, free), Nahki Wells (Luton, free).