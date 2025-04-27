There have been plenty of ups and downs for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday this season - but both have been brilliantly supported throughout. The Owls’ campaign is effectively over after falling away from contention as a top-six outsider, while United’s automatic promotion hopes have now disappeared, albeit they can still go up via the play-offs.

Wednesday played out a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth in their final home game of the campaign while United host Blackburn Rovers next weekend, which will be followed by a play-off semi-final second-leg against whoever finishes sixth. At both sides of the Steel City though, Bramall Lane and Hillsborough have been electric at times.

Sheffield is incredibly rare in that it boasts not one, but two of the Championship’s most iconic stadiums, both regularly filled out with a passionate fanbase. And with that in mind, The Star has taken a look at how Bramall Lane and Hillsborough attendances rack up against the rest of the division.